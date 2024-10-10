Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma may miss one Test against Australia due to personal reasons: BCCI sources to PTI

Rohit Sharma may miss one Test against Australia due to personal reasons: BCCI sources to PTI

"It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series," a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 20:59 IST
Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma during the Test match in Visakhapatnam on February 5, 2024

In a major blow to India's preparations, captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the opening Test match against Australia later this year. The star batter is reportedly looking to skip one of the opening two games against Australia in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November-December 2024. 

India is hosting New Zealand in the three-match Test series starting on October 22 and then will take on Australia in five Tests starting on December 22 in Perth. According to a report from the PTI, the Indian stalwart has informed the BCCI of his potential absence from the first or second game against Australia. 

"There isn't any complete clarity about the situation," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in the coming days."

Related Stories
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana likely to miss crucial Women's World Cup game after her father's death

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana likely to miss crucial Women's World Cup game after her father's death

England's ruthless batting in Multan leads to embarrassing Test record for Pakistani bowlers

England's ruthless batting in Multan leads to embarrassing Test record for Pakistani bowlers

Harry Brook-Joe Root duo breaks THREE world records in Multan as England close in on famous win

Harry Brook-Joe Root duo breaks THREE world records in Multan as England close in on famous win

The 37-year-old Indian opener struggled for runs in the recent 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh at home but he remains one of the most reliable batters in overseas conditions in red-ball cricket. India currently lack a reliable opening option to replace Rohit and might add Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran as backups for the Australia tour. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement