Rohit Sharma may miss one Test against Australia due to personal reasons: BCCI sources to PTI

In a major blow to India's preparations, captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the opening Test match against Australia later this year. The star batter is reportedly looking to skip one of the opening two games against Australia in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November-December 2024.

India is hosting New Zealand in the three-match Test series starting on October 22 and then will take on Australia in five Tests starting on December 22 in Perth. According to a report from the PTI, the Indian stalwart has informed the BCCI of his potential absence from the first or second game against Australia.

"There isn't any complete clarity about the situation," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in the coming days."

The 37-year-old Indian opener struggled for runs in the recent 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh at home but he remains one of the most reliable batters in overseas conditions in red-ball cricket. India currently lack a reliable opening option to replace Rohit and might add Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran as backups for the Australia tour.