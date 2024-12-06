Rohit Sharma comes in as India make three changes to playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide vs Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma.

India have made three changes to their playing XI for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide against Australia. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin have come back to the playing XI after missing the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. India have left out Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar who were a part of their playing XI in the Perth Test.

Rohit said that the pitch for the second Test looks quite even for both batters and bowlers. He also confirmed that he will bat in the middle order for a change.

"It looks a good pitch," Rohit said after winning the toss. It obviously looks a little dry at the moment but there's enough grass covering as well. I guess it will have some carry for the fast bowlers but as the game goes on it will get better to bat and there will be something in it for everyone. We've made three changes. I'm back, Gill is back and Ashwin is back in place of Washy, Padikkal and Jurel. I'm batting in the middle order, which is different but I'm ready for the challenge."

Meanwhile, Australia have made only one change to their playing XI and it's a forced one. They have decided to go in with right-arm pacer Scott Boland in place of Josh Hazlewood who is out with a side strain. Boland has claimed 35 wickets in 10 Tests for Australia at an average of 20.34.

Boland has a four-fer and a five-wicket haul to his credit in red-ball cricket.

India's (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland