Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian cricketer to register legendary record in third ODI vs South Africa Former captain Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in international cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid have achieved the feat so far. He also scored a half-century in the third ODI against South Africa in Vizag.

Visakhapatnam:

Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has become the fourth player from the country to surpass 20,000 runs in international cricket. A dominant presence in white-ball formats since his debut, he has also delivered consistently in Test cricket. The veteran has amassed over 11,000 ODI runs, along with 4,301 in Tests and 4,231 in 151 T20I innings. With this milestone, he joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to cross the 20,000-run mark internationally.

Most international runs for India

Indian cricketers International runs Sachin Tendulkar 34357 Virat Kohli 27910 Rahul Dravid 24064 Rohit Sharma 20000*

In the third ODI against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India produced a cutting performance with the ball, as Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna clinched four wickets each. Proteas opener Quinton de Kock handed a perfect start to the visitors, scoring 106 runs, but the middle order failed to capitalise on the start as South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals.

The struggling Temba Bavuma-led side ended up posting 270 runs, after an important cameo of 20 runs by Keshav Maharaj. For South Africa to win the game and seal the series, they needed a perfect start with the ball, but they failed to deliver. Their pace attack, in the absence of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger, looked lacklustre and the dew only made it worse for the visitors.

Rohit completes his half-century

Yashasvi Jaiswal was under tremendous pressure leading up to the match, as the youngster has failed to live up to his potential in the ongoing ODI series. However, in the final game of the series, he showed some much-needed progress and built an unbeaten 100-run partnership with his former captain. The duo would hope to keep up with the momentum and help India win the series 2-1.

In the meantime, Rohit completed his half-century in 54 balls. He looked flawless in the middle and the knock will only give the player some much-needed confidence before he plays the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai.