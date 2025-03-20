Riyan Parag to lead Rajasthan Royals in first three matches of IPL 2025, Sanju Samson to play as impact player Rajasthan Royals will miss their captain Sanju Samson on the field in the first few matches of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Riyan Parag will lead them as Samson will feature as only as an impact player.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will play as an impact player in the first three matches of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Centre of Excellence has not cleared him to keep wickets, so he will feature only as a batter. For the same reason, Samson will not lead the Royals, instead, Riyan Parag has been appointed the skipper.

For the unversed, Samson was hit on his finger during the fifth T20I against England last month while facing a delivery from Jofra Archer. Following the injury, he underwent the surgery on the finger and was undergoing rehab at the Centre of Excellent in Bengaluru. He had only joined the RR squad recently but it was not clear whether he would keep.

Going by the latest update regarding his injury, Samson not leading is a huge blow for the Royals. Meanwhile, Parag will be leading a team in the IPL for the first time in his career.

More to follow...