Riyan Parag reveals Virat Kohli's 'get the reality check...' advice to him in tough days

Riyan Parag made a thumping return to form in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 when the young batter scored tons of runs in his team's campaign in the Indian domestic tournament. Struggling for form in IPL 2023, Parag smashed 354 runs in just 5 innings in the 50-over domestic tournament and was the leading sun-scorer. The 21-year-old was also the joint third-highest wicket-taker, affecting 11 scalps to become the Player of the Series. However, the days were not bright for him in the recently concluded IPL and he has shared what his idol Virat Kohli adviced him in his tough days.

Parag could manage just manage 78 runs in 7 innings in the recently concluded IPL for Rajasthan Royals. He was far from his best and was even dropped from the team for his poor run. But after having a stellar season with East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, Parag has reflected on Kohli's advice to him. "Mai puri baat nahi bata paunga ( I would not tell you the whole talk). He told me ‘something that has worked for half a year cannot be wrong after a few failures. What happens in the IPL is that the tournament goes on so fast that after failing in two games, you start to question yourself. Everyone makes mistakes and I have made tons of them. Two-three games don’t go your way and you feel (the need) to change your process and work ethic," Parag said as quoted by Indian Express.

He then added that Kohli adviced him to have a reality check and accept the bad phase. "It was him telling me that ‘take the reality check and accept that this is a bad phase but it doesn’t mean that you need to change the process that has been working for you'," he added.

Parag opens up on criticism he receives

The RR batter then shed light on the criticism he receives for his underperformances in IPL. "People have a problem with me chewing gum. If my collar is up that’s a problem. I celebrate after taking a catch that’s a problem. They have a problem with me gaming and playing golf in my off time."

"I have an idea why people hate me. There is a rulebook about how you should play cricket. The T-shirt should be tucked in, the collar should be down, give respect to everyone, don’t sledge anyone, and I am completely the opposite," Parag said.

