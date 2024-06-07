Rishabh Pant opens up on pressure in IND vs PAK game and lot more | Watch full video on Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant on Aap ki Adalat

Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant is the new guest on the country's most popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. The show will be aired on India TV on Saturday (June 8) at 10 PM IST. Pant is currently in the USA featuring in the T20 World Cup and also batted well against Ireland in India's dominant eight-wicket victory in New York.

The wicketkeeper-batter made his comeback in the national colours after surviving a life-threatening accident in December 2023 on the eve of the New Year. He missed out on all the action including the 2023 ODI World Cup at home and on Aap Ki Adalat, Pant recalled his recovery journey and how he was not able to walk as well.

He also opened up on the pressure on the players ahead of the India vs Pakistan encounter at the World Cup. The arch-rivals are set to lock horns on Sunday (June 9) in the ongoing mega event of the shortest format and the marquee encounter will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Pant also answered questions around dressing room secrets and how he irritates his senior players during the matches.

The jovial cricketer he is, the 26-year-old also reacted to the hilarious 'spiderman song' that went viral during the Australia tour when India scripted a historic series win under Ajinkya Rahan's captaincy in 2020-21 season.

About Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat is one of the most popular shows across the country being aired on India TV since 2004 and has been going strong even now as more than 200 special guests have appeared on the show. More than 1100 episodes have been aired on television. Aap Ki Adalat is one of the most watched shows in the world on Youtube as well.