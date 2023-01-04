Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Star cricketer to undergo surgery for ligament tears in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant

India batter Rishabh Pant is all set to "undergo surgery for ligament tears", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated on Wednesday. The 25-year-old has been effectively ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to severe injuries following a car accident on the 30th of December.

"Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance. He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital," BCCI secretary Jay Shah mentioned in a release.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," Shah further mentioned.

The BCCI decided to shift Pant to Mumbai by air ambulance since he is not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," Shah added.

Pant survived a serious car accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. He sustained cuts on his forehead, have a severely bruised back along with injuries on his knee and ankle.

The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.

However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by the BCCI's panel of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA, led by Dr Nitin Patel.

Pant is likely to miss the Test series against Australia and also won't play the Indian Premier League 2023.

Latest Cricket News