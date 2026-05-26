RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: 3 battles that can decide the outcome of this contest

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will battle it out in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2026 as a spot in the final remains up for grabs. RCB have looked like a team to beat this year, after having looked like the most complete team with almost every base covered. GT have had a brilliant second half after an average first half as they have won six of their previous seven matches.

Both sides possess several protagonists with the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada, among others, having enough in them to turn the tide. The clash could well be decided by some head-to-head battles between some of the big names. Here we take a look at three such battles.

1 - Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada: One such fascinating battle in this clash would be the face-off between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. Kohli has been RCB's highest run-scorer this season, having hit 557 runs in the league stage. However, he has a mixed record against Rabada. In the 16 innings that Kohli has faced Rabada, the former RCB captain has hit 111 runs in 79 balls, while getting dismissed five times. He has hit just three sixes and 13 fours.

2 - Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: GT captain Shubman Gill has been the second-highest run-scorer this season till now. He has made over 600 runs in the league stage and is looking to hit even more. However, he has an underwhelming record against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Gill has hit 80 runs in 75 balls against Bhuvi in 13 innings and has been out five times.

3 - Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan: Former RCB captain's battle with Rashid Khan is also one to watch out for. Kohli has hit 128 runs off 95 balls in 11 innings off Rashid Khan at a strike rate of 134.73. Rashid has dismissed Kohli thrice.

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