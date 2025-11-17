Ravindra Jadeja creates world record, becomes first player ever to surpass massive milestone in WTC India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is in the form of his life with both bat and ball in Test cricket. Even though India lost the first Test against South Africa, the veteran fared decently, accounting for four wickets and scoring 45 runs. In the process, the southpaw created history.

Kolkata:

Ravindra Jadeja might have changed sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he continues to play the same role in the Indian Test team, and it's that of an all-rounder. There are no doubts over his place in the side in red-ball cricket and he proved his mettle yet again at the Eden Gardens, picking up four wickets in the second innings and scoring 45 runs across two innings against South Africa. Even though India lost the Test match, Jadeja managed to create a world record, becoming the first player to achieve a massive milestone in the World Test Championship (WTC).

With a four-wicket haul in the second essay, Jadeja completed 150 wickets in WTC. He became the first player in WTC history to achieve the unique double of scoring more than 2000 runs and taking 150 wickets. Only 16 bowlers have picked up 100 or more wickets in the WTC since it began in August 2019, and a very few have scored 1000 or more runs with the bat as well. However, Jadeja is the only player to achieve the special distinction, thanks to his stunning form with the bat over the last few years.

Cummins and Ashwin close to what Jadeja has achieved as all-rounder in WTC

Pat Cummins and Ravi Ashwin are the players with more than 100 wickets and 1000 runs in the WTC. However, none of them have more than 2000 runs in the tournament.

Players with more than 1000 runs and 150 or more wickets in WTC

Players Runs Scored Wickets Picked Ravindra Jadeja 2550 150 Ravi Ashwin 1142 195 Pat Cummins 1020 215

Interestingly, Jadeja's record is unlikely to be broken in this aspect any time soon, with Ashwin already retired and Cummins being more of a bowler. The next best all-rounder in this aspect is England captain Ben Stokes who has scored 3616 runs and picked 97 wickets so far in the WTC.

Jadeja will be next in action in the second and final Test match against South Africa, which will start from November 22 in Guwahati at Barsapara cricket stadium.

