Ravindra Jadeja creates history, becomes second player in world to achieve massive Test record Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball in the second innings and put up a crucial cameo in the first as he registered a couple of major records in the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata.

New Delhi:

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into the history books as he created a couple of major records in the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Jadeja, who bowled a mingy spell in the first innings, put in a crucial cameo with the bat before starring with the ball in the second essay.

Jadeja created a couple of major records. He became just the fourth player in the world to complete 4000 runs and scalp 300-plus wickets in the Test format in the first innings. The star all-rounder had already taken over 300 wickets in the format and needed only 10 runs to get to the 4000-run mark.

He got there in the first innings when he made 27 in the first innings as India put up 189 on the board in reply to South Africa's 159. Jadeja became just the second Indian and fourth player overall to get to the double of 4000 runs and 300 wickets.

Players to score 4000+ runs and take 300+ wickets in Tests:

1 - Ian Botham

2 - Kapil Dev

3 - Daniel Vettori

4 - Ravindra Jadeja

Meanwhile, Jadeja created another major record in the second innings of the Test. He was the cornerstone in jolting the visitors and completed his 250 Test wickets in India in the process. He already has more than 2000 runs in the format in his country and has now become the first Indian to have the double of 2000 runs and 250 wickets in India.

Meanwhile, Jadeja is just the second player in the world to achieve the rare double, joining Stuart Broad as the only other player on the list. Broad has achieved this double in England.

South Africa made 159 on a tricky pitch after opting to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball and picked up a five-wicket haul on the first day, with Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav picking two each and Axar Patel scalping one too.

India made 189 in reply, with KL Rahul top-scoring at 39 and Rishabh Pant and Jadeja making 27 each. Spinner Simon Harmer troubled the Indian batters and picked up four wickets, with Marco Jansen scalping three as well.