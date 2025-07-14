Ravindra Jadeja, Brydon Carse involved in heated argument after collision during Lord's Test | WATCH Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse collided on the field during the first session of Day 5 of the Lord's Test. The collision led to a heated altercation between the two players. England captain Ben Stokes came to intervene and halt the argument.

New Delhi:

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England's Brydon Carse got involved in a heated argument following a collision on the field on Day 5 of the third Test between England and India. The two were at loggerheads at the mid-pitch following a collision while Jadeja was on a run.

The incident took place in the 35th over of India's second innings when Jadeja was facing Carse. He cut a back of a length Carse delivery through to the point as the batters scampered for two. While Jadeja was on his first run, he non-intentionally collided with Carse while watching the ball. He completed his first run, and the second, as Carse said some words to the Indian batter.

Jadeja then walked towards the bowler and replied to him, seemingly telling him that he was having his eyes on the ball and did not see him. England skipper Ben Stokes intervened to stop the argument.

Watch the incident here: