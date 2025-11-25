Ravindra Jadeja believes series defeat to South Africa won't affect India, 'I don't think...' India are on the cusp of their second series defeat at home in the last three attempts. After New Zealand, South Africa are set to create history either by 1-0 or 2-0 as they have set India an improbable target of 549 runs. However, Jadeja feels a series defeat won't affect the hosts much.

Guwahati:

India are on the cusp of their first-ever series defeat to South Africa at home since 2000. They are 522 runs away from an unlikely win on the final day of the second Test at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and have only eight wickets in hand. With India win more or less out of the equation, the hosts are certain to lose their second home series in three attempts in a year. However, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja feels the series defeat won't affect them much as their next series in the longest format is after eight months.

Jadeja, however, was confident that the players will look to play their best cricket on the final day to at least draw the Test match. He also believes that a drawn Test in Guwahati would be a win-win situation for the Indian team.

"I don't think it will affect the next series. But, as a cricketer, nobody wants to lose the series, especially in India. So, hopefully, we will try our best cricket. We will try to put our best foot forward tomorrow. Hopefully, we will try and save the Test match. So that, at least, I know even if we aren't winning the series at least, we are able to draw the match, which is going to be a win-win situation for us," Jadeja said after the end of day's play.

Pitch back in the discussion, again

Ravindra Jadeja opened up about the pitch on offer as well, stating that the surface was shining like a mirror when India bowled on the first two days after losing the toss. However, when the hosts came out to bat, the conditions were different with uneven bounce on the pitch that led to many players falling to Marco Jansen.

"See, honestly, as a bowler, when we were bowling for the first two days, there were no marks on the wicket. The wicket was shining like a mirror. And, when they came to bowl, because of the wicket taken by the fast bowler, the spinners came into play more. And, their ball was turning and bouncing," Jadeja added.