Rashid Latif blames lights for Rachin Ravindra's injury, fans concerned ahead of Champions Trophy

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra suffered a nasty blow to his forehead in his team's opening clash of the tri-series against Pakistan on February 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The all-rounder was hit on his head while trying to catch a ball off a slog-sweep from Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah in the second innings of the fixture. Rachin, seemingly, lost contact with the ball due to the floodlights as he could not make any move and dealt the scary blow.

He lay down on the ground and was given first-aid treatment immediately as the silence gripped the Gaddafi Stadium. Blood rushed from his head as a stretcher was called. The medical staff helped Rachin get up and the all-rounder went off the field without the help of the stretcher.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder's injury has raised concerns over the lighting and players' safety for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif opened up on the incident during an interaction with Pakistan journalist Dr Nauman Niaz on Caught Behind.

"The glow is more in such lights. Hence, when the ball travels flat, you are often unable to see it," Latif said on the show.

The fans are also reacting to the incident with some demanding the Champions Trophy to be shifted out from Pakistan. "Gaddaffi Stadium Flood Lights Are A Disaster!!!! Thank God India Isn’t Going To Pakistan To Play Champions Trophy. Hope Rachin Ravindra Recovers Soon," a user wrote on social media platform X.

"How did ICC allowed Pakistan's ground to host international matches?? ICC should ensure players safety and if Pakistan can't provide shift CHAMPIONS TROPHY to Dubai. Prayers for Rachin Ravindra," Another one wrote.

Players continued coming for Rachin. "Prayers for Rachin Ravindra. The floodlights are of poor quality in Pakistan the ball is not visible to the fielders. Conducting champions trophy in Pakistan is suicidal for players," another user wrote.