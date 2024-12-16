Rashid Khan in line to play first Test since 2021 as Afghanistan announce squad for Zimbabwe series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is in line to play his first Test match since March 2021 as he has been named in his team's squad for the upcoming two-match series against Zimbabwe.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board's National Selection Committee has finalized the Afghanistan National Team's squad for the two-match test series against Zimbabwe, which is scheduled to be played from December 26 2024 to January 06 next year in Bulawayo," ACB said in a statement.

Afghanistan are currently on an all-format tour to Zimbabwe which has three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests. Rashid recently led the Afghanistan team to a 2-1 T20I series win. He is now set to play his first Test after more than three years with his last appearance coming against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi. He had taken a break from the Test format due to a groin injury in August 2024.

Afghanistan have named seven uncapped players in their 18-member Test squad. Left-arm finger spinner Zahir Shehzad, allrounder Ismat Alam, and left-arm speedster Bashir Ahmad are yet to play an International game, while the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Riaz Hassan and Sediqullah Atal have played other formats but not Tests.

"Rashid Khan returns to the Test squad, which is a promising sign for our red-ball game going forward," Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, ACB’s interim chief selector said in the statement.

"The rest of the team underwent good preparations recently in Nangarhar province, which featured 19 players and all the support staff to work with the players and ensure full preparation for the series. We have thoroughly monitored the proceedings and have picked the squad which includes several new faces, including Ismat Alam, Bashir Ahmad, and Zahir Shehzad, who have performed well during the recent Ahmad Shah Abdali FC Tournament," he added.

The squad will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi with Rahmat Shah being his deputy. Ikram Alikhail and Afsar Zazai are the two wicketkeepers. The squad also has Nasir Jamal, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, and Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai as the three reserve players.

Afghanistan Squad for the two-match test series against Zimbabwe: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ismat Alam, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Zahir Shehzad, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Naveed Zadran, and Fareed Ahmad Malik