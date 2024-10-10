Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's First-Class matches online, on TV?

The 42-time winners Mumbai will begin their title defence at Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with a mouth-watering clash against Baroda starting on Friday, October 11. The first round of India's premier First-Class tournament will begin with 38 teams looking for a positive start in the two-phase tournament.
Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai will enter as favourites having recently defeated the Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2024 fixture. Mumbai are drafted in Group A with heavyweights Maharashtra and Baroda while the last season's runners-up Vidarbha are in Group B.
In the 2024-25 season, the top 32 teams are divided into four groups of eight each in the elite category while 6 teams will feature in the plate group. In the elite group, each team will play the other in a single round-robin format and the top two teams will secure the quarter-final qualification.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live streaming and telecast
- When is the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 starting?
The 90th season of the Ranji Trophy will begin on October 11.
- At what time do the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches begin?
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will begin at 09:00 AM IST.
- Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches live on TV?
Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches on Sports18 TV channels.
- Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches online for free in India?
The majority of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches are available for free live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for India-based users.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 first-round schedule
- Baroda vs Mumbai in Vadodara on Oct 11-14
- Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra in Srinagar on Oct 11-14
- Tripura vs Odisha in Agartala on Oct 11-14
- Assam vs Jharkhand in Guwahati on Oct 11-14
- Delhi vs Chattisgarh in Raipur on Oct 11-14
- Services vs Meghalaya in Delhi on Oct 11-14
- Hyderabad vs Gujarat in Secunderabad on Oct 11-14
- Himachal vs Uttarakhand in Dharamsala on Oct 11-14
- Rajasthan vs Puducherry in Jaipur on Oct 11-14
- Vidarbha vs Andhra in Nagpur on Oct 11-14
- Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka in Indore on Oct 11-14
- Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal in Lucknow on Oct 11-14
- Haryana vs Bihar in Rohtok on Oct 11-14
- Kerala vs Punjab in Thumba on Oct 11-14
- Chandigarh vs Railways in Chandigarh on Oct 11-14
- Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra in Coimbatore on Oct 11-14