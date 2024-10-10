Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's First-Class matches online, on TV?

The defending champions Mumbai will begin their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign against Krunal Pandya's Baroda in the opening game starting on Friday, October 11. Mumbai's opening game is available for live streaming and telecast in India.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 22:53 IST
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Image Source : MCA/X Mumbai team captain Ajinkya Rahane with Ranji Trophy title

The 42-time winners Mumbai will begin their title defence at Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with a mouth-watering clash against Baroda starting on Friday, October 11. The first round of India's premier First-Class tournament will begin with 38 teams looking for a positive start in the two-phase tournament.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai will enter as favourites having recently defeated the Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2024 fixture. Mumbai are drafted in Group A with heavyweights Maharashtra and Baroda while the last season's runners-up Vidarbha are in Group B. 

In the 2024-25 season, the top 32 teams are divided into four groups of eight each in the elite category while 6 teams will feature in the plate group. In the elite group, each team will play the other in a single round-robin format and the top two teams will secure the quarter-final qualification. 

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live streaming and telecast

  • When is the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 starting?

The 90th season of the Ranji Trophy will begin on October 11. 

  • At what time do the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will begin at 09:00 AM IST. 

  • Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches on Sports18 TV channels.

  • Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches online for free in India?

The majority of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches are available for free live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for India-based users. 

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 first-round schedule 

  • Baroda vs Mumbai in Vadodara on Oct 11-14
  • Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra in Srinagar on Oct 11-14
  • Tripura vs Odisha in Agartala on Oct 11-14
  • Assam vs Jharkhand in Guwahati on Oct 11-14
  • Delhi vs Chattisgarh in Raipur on Oct 11-14
  • Services vs Meghalaya in Delhi on Oct 11-14
  • Hyderabad vs Gujarat in Secunderabad on Oct 11-14
  • Himachal vs Uttarakhand in Dharamsala on Oct 11-14
  • Rajasthan vs Puducherry in Jaipur on Oct 11-14
  • Vidarbha vs Andhra in Nagpur on Oct 11-14
  • Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka in Indore on Oct 11-14
  • Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal in Lucknow on Oct 11-14
  • Haryana vs Bihar in Rohtok on Oct 11-14
  • Kerala vs Punjab in Thumba on Oct 11-14
  • Chandigarh vs Railways in Chandigarh on Oct 11-14
  • Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra in Coimbatore on Oct 11-14
