Rajasthan Royals full squad for IPL 2025: Archer-Hasaranga top picks after poor show in mega auction

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rajasthan Royals signed back Jofra Archer for Rs 12.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction

Rajasthan Royals walked away from the IPL 2025 mega auction with a bit of disappointment after a poor show in a two-day event in Jeddah. Rajasthan managed to sign overseas stars Jaofra Arhcer and Wanindu Hasaranga but were unlucky to attract high-profile Indian players in the auction.

The Royals had the lowest purse of Rs 41 crore after spending a big chunk on retaining six players, including Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 18 crore each.

Rajasthan were not able to sign any of the 12 marquee players although trying to show interest in Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Their first signing came through the former fast bowler Jofra Archer, who cost Rs 12.50 crore, leaving them with just Rs 28.5 crore to fill up the remaining 18 slots.

Meanwhile, the Royals did a great job of signing two quality spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga for a combined price of Rs 9.65 crore. RR also boosted their fast bowling attack with Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi and youngster Kwena Mphaka.

However, the fans were disappointed to see a lack of quality batting recruitment on both days of the auction. Nitish Rana arrived for Rs 4.2 crore and the franchise spent Rs 1.1 crore to sign the 13-year-old prodigy batter Vaibhav Raghuvanshi.

Rajasthan Royals full squad for IPL 2025

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 crore), Dhruv Jurel (14 crore), Riyan Parag (14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (4 crore).

New Players Bought: Jofra Archer (12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (4.4 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (1.2 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (30 lakh), Nitish Rana (4.2 crore), Tushar Deshpande (6.5 crore), Shubham Dubey (80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (1.1 crore), Kwena Maphaka (1.5 crore), Kunal Rathore (30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (30 lakh).