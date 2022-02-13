PBKS full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 Auction
Punjab spent a mammoth amount of Rs 20.75 crore to get the solid picks in the form of Liam Livingstone and Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada. 'Gabbar' has been also added to the side for Rs 8.25 crore. This looks a good balanced side for 2022 edition.
Punjab Kings have bought the following players ahead of the IPL 2022.
Mayank Agarwal (14 Cr), Arshdeep Singh (4 Cr), Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 Cr), Jonny Bairstow (6.75 Cr), Prabhsimran Singh (.60 Cr), Jitesh Sharma (0.20 Cr), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0.50 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (9.25 Cr), Rahul Chahar (5.25 Cr), Ishan Porel (0.25 Cr), Sandeep Sharma (0.50 Cr), Vaibhav Arora (2 Cr),Nathan Ellis (INR 0.75 Cr), Shahrukh Khan (9 Cr), Harpreet Brar (3.8 Cr), Liam Livingstone (11.50 Cr), Odean Smith (6 Cr), Raj Angad Bawa (2 Cr), Rishi Dhawan (0.55 Cr), Prerak Mankad (0.20 Cr), Writtick Chatterjee (0.20 Cr), Baltej Dhanda (0.20 Cr), Ansh Patel (0.20 Cr), Atharva Taide (0.20 Cr), Benny Howell (0.40 Cr)
Players List
Players Retained by PBKS
Mayank Agarwal
Arshdeep Singh
PBKS reaming purse ahead of IPL auction 2022
72 crores
PBKS in Indian Premier League history
2008 - 2nd out of 8 - Semifinalists (3rd)
2009 - 5th out of 8 - 5th
2010 - 8th out of 8 - 8th
2011 - 5th out of 10 - 5th
2012 - 6th out of 9 - 6th
2013 - 6th out of 9 - 6th
2014 - 1st out of 8 - Runners-up
2015 - 8th out of 8 - 8th
2016 - 8th out of 8 - 8th
2017 - 5th out of 8 - 5th
2018 - 7th out of 8 - 7th
2019- 6th out of 8 - 6th
2020 - 6th out of 8 - 6th
2021 - 6th out of 8 - 6th
Punjab Kings Head coaches so far
Tom Moody- 2008–2010
Michael Bevan - 2011
Adam Gilchrist - 2012
Darren Lehmann - 2013
Sanjay Bangar - 2014–2016
Virender Sehwag - 2017
Brad Hodge - 2018
Mike Hesson - 2019
Anil Kumble - 2020
PBKS' captain in the history of IPL
Yuvraj Singh 2008 - 2009
Kumar Sangakkara 2010 - 2010
Mahela Jayawardene 2010 - 2010
Adam Gilchrist 2011 - 2013
David Hussey 2012 - 2013
George Bailey 2014 - 2015
Virender Sehwag 2015 - 2015
David Miller 2016 - 2016
Murali Vijay 2016 - 2016
Glenn Maxwell 2017 - 2017
Ravichandran Ashwin 2018 - 2019
KL Rahul 2020 - 2021
Mayank Agarwal 2021