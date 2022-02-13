Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL File photo of Punjab Kings

PBKS full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 Auction

Punjab spent a mammoth amount of Rs 20.75 crore to get the solid picks in the form of Liam Livingstone and Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada. 'Gabbar' has been also added to the side for Rs 8.25 crore. This looks a good balanced side for 2022 edition.

Punjab Kings have bought the following players ahead of the IPL 2022.

Mayank Agarwal (14 Cr), Arshdeep Singh (4 Cr), Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 Cr), Jonny Bairstow (6.75 Cr), Prabhsimran Singh (.60 Cr), Jitesh Sharma (0.20 Cr), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0.50 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (9.25 Cr), Rahul Chahar (5.25 Cr), Ishan Porel (0.25 Cr), Sandeep Sharma (0.50 Cr), Vaibhav Arora (2 Cr),Nathan Ellis (INR 0.75 Cr), Shahrukh Khan (9 Cr), Harpreet Brar (3.8 Cr), Liam Livingstone (11.50 Cr), Odean Smith (6 Cr), Raj Angad Bawa (2 Cr), Rishi Dhawan (0.55 Cr), Prerak Mankad (0.20 Cr), Writtick Chatterjee (0.20 Cr), Baltej Dhanda (0.20 Cr), Ansh Patel (0.20 Cr), Atharva Taide (0.20 Cr), Benny Howell (0.40 Cr)

Players List

Players Retained by PBKS

Mayank Agarwal

Arshdeep Singh

PBKS reaming purse ahead of IPL auction 2022

72 crores

PBKS in Indian Premier League history

2008 - 2nd out of 8 - Semifinalists (3rd)

2009 - 5th out of 8 - 5th

2010 - 8th out of 8 - 8th

2011 - 5th out of 10 - 5th

2012 - 6th out of 9 - 6th

2013 - 6th out of 9 - 6th

2014 - 1st out of 8 - Runners-up

2015 - 8th out of 8 - 8th

2016 - 8th out of 8 - 8th

2017 - 5th out of 8 - 5th

2018 - 7th out of 8 - 7th

2019- 6th out of 8 - 6th

2020 - 6th out of 8 - 6th

2021 - 6th out of 8 - 6th

Punjab Kings Head coaches so far

Tom Moody- 2008–2010

Michael Bevan - 2011

Adam Gilchrist - 2012

Darren Lehmann - 2013

Sanjay Bangar - 2014–2016

Virender Sehwag - 2017

Brad Hodge - 2018

Mike Hesson - 2019

Anil Kumble - 2020

PBKS' captain in the history of IPL

Yuvraj Singh 2008 - 2009

Kumar Sangakkara 2010 - 2010

Mahela Jayawardene 2010 - 2010

Adam Gilchrist 2011 - 2013

David Hussey 2012 - 2013

George Bailey 2014 - 2015

Virender Sehwag 2015 - 2015

David Miller 2016 - 2016

Murali Vijay 2016 - 2016

Glenn Maxwell 2017 - 2017

Ravichandran Ashwin 2018 - 2019

KL Rahul 2020 - 2021

Mayank Agarwal 2021