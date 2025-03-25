PSL 2025: Kane Williamson set to miss few matches for Karachi; Peshawar, Islamabad announce replacements The replacement draft was held on Monday, March 24 ahead of the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League with a few players unavailable and some of them not getting an NOC, in the case of Bangladesh players. PSL 10 starts on April 11, clashing with the IPL for the first time.

Peshawar Zalmi have signed George Linde as Corbin Bosch's replacement for the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League. Linde, who impressed one and all with his performance in the SA20 for MI Cape Town is becoming popular on the franchise circuit by the day, having been picked up by the Trent Rockets for the Hundred. Bosch, despite being signed by Zalmi, was signed as a replacement player for IPL 2025 by the Mumbai Indians.

Linde will fill the hole for the Zalmi of a left-arm spinner, which they dearly missed after the draft. On the other hand, Islamabad United picked Alex Carey as the partial replacement for Rassie van der Dussen, who will be missing a part of the tournament. "Due to personal matters, Rassie van der Dussen will be partially unavailable for this PSL season. Islamabad United stands with Rassie during this time," an Islamabad United statement read.

Carey, who is playing in the Sheffield Shield currently, has been in terrific form and did well in the Champions Trophy as well. Other partial unavailibilities were confirmed by the PSL including that of New Zealand duo of Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson, who is currently part of the commentary panel in the IPL.

"South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen drafted by Islamabad United in Supplementary category and New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively will also be unavailable for a few matches to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings," a PSL statement said.

Bangladesh duo of Nahid Rana (Zalmi) and Litton Das (Kings) are also facing the NOC issue with their home board. However, all three teams have chosen to reserve their replacement picks for now. Meanwhile, the Kings named David Warner their new captain for the 10th edition of the PSL.

This is the first time that the PSL will be clashing with the IPL and will kick off on April 11 in Karachi, with the final scheduled for May 18.