Priyansh Arya smashes 6 sixes in row to boost South Delhi Superstarz past 300 total in DPL 2024 | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : DPL/X Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni during the DPL match in New Delhi on August 31, 2024

Records were shattered after South Delhi batters went ballistic against North Delhi in the DPL 2024 fixture on Saturday. Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni recorded quickfire centuries with the former stealing the show by smashing six sixes in an over at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 23-year-old Priyansh displayed his big-hitting skills by scoring 120 runs off just 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 10 sixes. He took on North Delhi spinner Manan Bhardwaj in the 12th over with six big sixes on six consecutive balls.

Meanwhile, skipper Ayush Badoni overshadowed Arya's century by top-scoring with 165 runs off just 55 balls. The young Lucknow Super Giants batter smashed eight fours and 19 sixes to record the highest individual score of the first edition of the Delhi Premier League.

Both Badoni and Arya showed no mercy on North Delhi bowlers as they scorched an unbelievable 286 runs for the second wicket in just 99 balls. Manan Bhardwaj conceded 60 runs in his two overs while Aman Bharti claimed two wickets after leaking 12.25 runs per over for the Strikers.

More to follow...