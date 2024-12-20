Prithvi Shaw shares cryptic social media post after MCA official slammed Mumbai batter for fitness

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw has been the talk of the town after his snub from Mumbai's team for the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw, who was part of Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning squad, has been often targeted on his fitness and discipline issues.

Recently an MCA official stated that Shaw's fitness and discipline are his issues and that he is his own enemy. "In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him and he would barely be able to get to it," an MCA official claimed said in an interaction with news agency PTI.

The official stated that the team could not have different rules for different players. "Even while batting, we could see he was troubled reaching to the ball. His fitness, discipline and attitude are poor and it is pretty simple, there cannot be different rules for different players. Even the seniors in the team have started complaining about his attitude now," he added.

He also said that Shaw should not give his snub reactions on social media, as he did after being left out of the Vijay Hazare squad. "You would be wrong to think such posts on social media would have any impact on the Mumbai selectors and the MCA," the official said.

Meanwhile, the cricketer has yet again shared a cryptic story on Instagram where the cricketer seems to be targeting the official. "If you don't understand it fully, don't speak on it. Too many people have full opinions with half the facts," Shaw posted on Instagram story.

Recently, Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer also stated that Shaw needs to improve his work ethics. "He needs to get his work ethics right. And if he does that, (the) sky's the limit for him. We can't babysit anyone, right? He has played so much of cricket. Everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it's his job to figure out things for himself. And he has also done it in the past. It's not that he hasn't," Iyer had said after Mumbai's win in the SMAT.