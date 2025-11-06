President Murmu felicitates World Cup–winning Indian women's team at Rashtrapati Bhavan President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic ICC World Cup 2025 win, praising their unity, determination, and role in inspiring young girls while lauding coaches and staff for contributing to the nation’s proud triumph.

New Delhi:

The triumphant Indian women’s team, fresh from their historic victory at the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, received a warm reception from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, November 6. The meeting celebrated the team’s extraordinary achievement, where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Notably, President Murmu congratulated the players, acknowledging their remarkable feat of defeating the seven-time world champions, Australia, in the semi-final. She lauded their determination, teamwork, and composure under pressure, saying that their emphatic win had not only made sporting history but also strengthened India’s belief in its sporting excellence.

“Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation. She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India,” The President posted on social media.

President congratulates coaching staff

Acknowledging the crucial role of the coaching and support staff, President Murmu expressed gratitude to the head coach, bowling and fielding coaches, and the backroom team whose efforts contributed to the historic win.

Concluding the ceremony, she wished the players continued success and urged them to maintain the same spirit of excellence and unity that brought glory to the nation. The victory, she said, stands as a testament to hard work, discipline, and the collective strength of Indian women in sport.

Notably, the team also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5 at his residence at the Lok Kalyan Marg. In the meantime, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced a cash reward of INR 51 crore for their success in the global tournament.