PR vs DSG, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants

Monday, January 27, 2025
     
Durban's Super Giants are in the must-win zone, which they have been for a couple of games in the ongoing SA20, but the Monday game against the Paarl Royals will be the acid test as if they lose this one, the last year's runners-up will be done for the season.

Published : Jan 27, 2025 13:40 IST, Updated : Jan 27, 2025 13:40 IST
Image Source : SA20 Paarl Royals will be up against Durban's Super Giants as they push for a top-two spot in SA20, having already qualified for the playoffs

Durban's Super Giants find themselves in a tough spot in the ongoing SA20 having not won a game since their opening fixture in the tournament, close to three weeks ago. Last year's runners-up have had a couple of washed-out matches and hence are still alive in the race of making it to the playoffs. The Super Giants have been in a must-win zone for a couple of games but this will be last as a loss on Monday, their chances will cease to exist, with a game to go and Paarl Royals, the table-toppers will not be an easy opposition.

The Super Giants got their key batter Heinrich Klaasen strike form in the last game and that would be one aspect in which they will be glad that they did some improvement but they will have to keep digging in as the batting was once again the reason for their defeat against the MI Cape Town despite a couple of half-centuries. The Royals don't care about a thing in the world. They have already made it to the playoffs and now their only concern is to stay in the top two, which will be confirmed more or less if they win on Monday.

The Super Giants have a great unit at their disposal but just haven't been able to put out performances. Can Keshav Maharaj and Co dust off themselves to have a sparkling farewell.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 23, PR vs DSG

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Kane WilliamsonQuinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman (vc), Bjorn Fortuin, Noor Ahmad, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder

Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage/Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka

Durban's Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad

