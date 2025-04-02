Phil Salt slams Mohammed Siraj for IPL 2025's joint-biggest six, bowler castles him next ball | WATCH Phil Salt turned the heads with an astonishing hit that sailed past the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Salt hit Mohammed Siraj for a 105m six, which is now the joint-longest in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, Siraj replied back strongly as he cleaned him up on the next ball.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Phil Salt unleashed his power-hitting skills during his short stay with the bat in the clash against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 2. Salt turned the heads with a jaw-dropping hit off Mohammed Siraj in the fifth over of the clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Salt smacked a huge 105m maximum off Siraj, the former RCB boy, which went out of the M Chinnaswamy. The six is the joint biggest in IPL 2025 alongside Travis Head's 105m maximum against the Rajasthan Royals in Sunrisers Hyderabad's season opener.

Seeing the hit, the crowd went bonkers as the fans erupted in joy, seeing such a big hit. However, Siraj replied strongly. The new GT pacer Siraj steamed in and delivered a 144 Kph thunderbolt to castle Salt on the next ball. He went full and fast as Salt was late in his shot. The ball defeated Salt and shattered the stumps. Siraj turned out his 'Siuu' celebration as he took his second wicket of the match.

Watch the six and the wicket here:

GT bowlers reaped early success after captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first. Arshad Khan, who came in for Kagiso Rabada, dismissed Virat Kohli early for seven. Siraj then struck with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. At powerplay, RCB had lost three wickets and were 38/3.

GT made one change to their Playing XI with Kagiso Rabada not playing due to personal reasons, with Arshad Khan coming in for him. "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to fine-tune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back," GT skipper Gill said at the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team," RCB captain Rajat Patidar said at the toss.