PCB left 'angry and disappointed' after Champions Trophy exit, set to appoint new coach The Pakistan Cricket Board was left angry and disappointed after Mohammad Rizwan-led side's exit from the Champions Trophy 2025. A new coach is expected to be hired for the white-ball series against New Zealand.

Pakistan have been ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. They lost their opening game against New Zealand, followed by another defeat to arch-rivals India at Dubai International Stadium on February 23. Later on, the Black Caps went on to beat Bangladesh to confirm Pakistan’s exit. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has been immensely criticised by former players for their poor intent but the PCB officials haven’t spoken on the matter until recently.

According to a source, the board will not openly speak on Pakistan’s early exit before the tournament concludes. They are happy with the successful organisation of the tournament and are eyeing to win the rights to host more ICC events in the future. They do not want to divert the attention by commenting on the Pakistan team at the moment.

“But, looking at the larger picture, which is the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy and to ensure it brings positive publicity for Pakistan cricket as a host nation, it has been decided to say nothing on the team's performance for now. As it is, even the board leadership realises there is no excuse or defence that can be given for the team's abject failure in the event,” the source told PTI.

The source also noted that Pakistan’s contract with Aaqib Javed as interim head coach will end on February 27. He confirmed that a new head coach will be hired for the white-ball tour against New Zealand and added that it is possible that the board hire someone on an interim basis. Notably, Gary Kirsten first parted with PCB, followed by Jason Gillespie and now, PCB are also set to part ways with Aaqib.

Pakistan has to go to New Zealand for a white ball series from 15th March, and Aaqib Javed's contract as interim head coach will end on 27th February, when Pakistan plays its final group match against Bangladesh. So, definitely, the board will have to name a head coach for the NZ tour, but that appointment could also be of interim nature, someone from the national high performance centre since the PCB has not started the process of appointing a permanent head coach,” the source said