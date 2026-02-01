Pakistan's comical fielding on display vs India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets two lifelines on one ball | WATCH Pakistan face an uphill task to qualify for the U19 World Cup semifinals as they lock horns with the undefeated Indian team at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Pakistani team made a comedy of errors while fielding, giving Vaibhav Suryavanshi two lifelines on one ball.

New Delhi:

Pakistan made a comedy of errors against the dangerman Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their must-win clash against India in the U19 World Cup 2026. Pakistan face an uphill task against the Indian team as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in their crucial Super Six clash at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George looked to provide the Men in Blue with a strong start and did that to some extent, with Suryavanshi taking the team to 46/0 in the seventh over before the Southpaw lost his wicket, but not before a comedy of errors from Pakistan.

The incident took place in the eighth over, bowled by Mohammad Sayyam. Suryavanshi looked to pull a short ball by Sayyam, but top-edged that long in the air. Instead of wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor coming for the catch, Huzaifa Ahsan attempted to palm that with all the time in the world and spilt it altogether.

This didn't stop just here with Ahsan then firing the ball towards the striker's end as another fielder came to grab the ball with Suryavanshi way outside of his crease but failed to do so as the batter returned to the crease within time.

Watch the comical video here:

Suryavanshi departs on next ball, triggers collapse for India

However, his lifeline was extremely short-lived as Suryavanshi was nicked behind on the very next ball, which was another short ball by Sayyam as the Southpaw departed for 30.

This triggered a collapse for the Indian team as captain Ayush Mhatre was dismissed off his second ball for a duck before George was cleaned up by Abdul Subhan.

Pakistan opted to bat first earlier in the match as the captains refused to shake hands, following the precedent set during the senior Asia Cup 2025. "We would've batted first. Boys are doing well. We are confident. Sunny day, first three games there was rain. In the last two games, there was good weather. Udhav Mohan out, Deepesh comes in," Mhatre said at the toss.

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran