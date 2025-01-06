Pakistan break Australia's 123-year-old record in South Africa after hitting massive score at Newlands

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood and Babar Azam.

Pakistan have shattered Australia's 123-year-old after their marathon outing in the second innings of the second Test at Newlands against South Africa.

The Men in Green were asked to follow on after they were bowled out for 194 in reply to South Africa's 615. Captain Shan Masood led the charge and helped Pakistan register a massive score of 478 in the second innings. The visitors had a trail of 421 and were able to bring the hosts to bat once again in Cape Town.

En route to their knock, Pakistan have shattered a major record in Test cricket. Pakistan have registered the record for the most runs by a visiting team in South Africa after being asked to follow on.

Australia held the record earlier as they had made 372/7d at the Old Wanderers Test in 1902. Pakistan have broken this 123-year-old record with their spirited comeback in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Masood has shattered another all-time Pakistan record. His 145 is now the highest score by a Pakistani cricketer in South Africa in Test cricket. Masood has shattered the record previously held by Azhar Mahmood, who had scored 136 in a Test against the Proteas in the Johannesburg Test in 1998.

Highest Test score a Pakistan player in South Africa:

1 - Shan Masood: 145 in South Africa in 2025

2 - Azhar Mahmood: 136 in South Africa in 1998

3 - Taufeeq Umar: 135 in South Africa in 2003

4 - Saeed Anwar: 118 in South Africa in 1998

5 - Asad Shafiq: 111 in South Africa in 2013

South Africa had made 615 after opting to bat first. Ryan Rickelton slammed 259, while Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne made 106 and 100, respectively.

South Africa's Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas