Pakistan announce Test squad for Bangladesh series; Shan Masood captain, 28-year-old named vice-captain

Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood will continue as Pakistan captain in Test matches as the squad for Bangladesh series was announced

Pakistan have announced their 17-member Test squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and one four-day red-ball game against Bangladesh A with Shan Masood to continue leading the side. The 3-0 series defeat to Australia was Masood's first assignment at the helm of the Test team and even though Pakistan failed to win a single game, his leadership and conduct as captain was praised by many. However, Pakistan did make a little tweak in the leadership group with the 28-year-old middle-order batter Saud Shakeel being named the vice-captain.

Shakeel will lead the Pakistan Shaheens squad in the four-day game while taking over as Masood's deputy role from pacer Shaheen Afridi.

"Saud takes over from Shaheen Shah Afridi as part of the selectors’ strategic decision that is aimed at managing Pakistan’s lead fast bowler’s workload management during the period from 21 August 2024 to 5 April 2025 in which Pakistan is scheduled to play nine Tests, 14 T20Is and, at least, 17 ODIs," the PCB release read regarding the change in the leadership group.

Pakistan squad for two Tests against Bangladesh: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal (*subject to Fitness)

Pakistan Shaheens squad for four-day match in Islamabad: Saud Shakeel (c), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Umar Amin