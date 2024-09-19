Pakistan achieve their highest women's T20I total to beat South Africa in 2nd match, level series 1-1

Follow us on Image Source : PCB X Pakistan women beat South Africa with an all-round effort in Multan in the second T20I on Wednesday, September 18

Pakistan women's cricket team achieved their highest-ever score in T20Is as they beat South Africa in the second of the three-match series in Multan on Wednesday, September 18. Muneeba Ali, Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz with a cameo at the end helped Pakistan get to 181/6 in their 20 overs, beating their previous highest total of 177 in women's T20I six years ago as it proved to be enough in the end with South Africa falling short by 13 runs.

Pakistan didn't get a great start with Gull Feroza getting dismissed for just 10. However, Muneeba took her chances from the other end and kept going for her shots while scoring a 34-ball 45 including six fours and a couple of sixes. Sidra Amin, who came in at No 3, didn't get off the blocks straight away but didn't let South Africa come into the game after they got a wicket in the powerplay.

Ex-captain Nida Dar too played her shots in a 29-ball knock but the real boost came from the last partnership which saw skipper Fatima and Aliya Riaz accumulate 21 runs off just eight deliveries. That little quick stand bumped up the score to 181 and needed a herculean effort from South Africa to chase it down, especially since they were without their star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Sadia Iqbal helped Pakistan get an early breakthrough with Tazmin Brits going cheaply. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt, however, got off to a splendid start scoring at a brisk pace but she needed others to pull their weight as well.

Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk spent a bit of time in the middle but didn't really help the scoring rate and with Wolvaardt going out in the eighth over, the hosts were on top. However, former captain Sune Luus had other ideas.

South Africa needed 94 runs to win off the last seven overs and needed a bit of magic. Both Luus and Chloe Tryon did their best with the final push, however, the required rate just kept getting out of reach and the Proteas Women fell just 13 runs short.

Pakistan have levelled the series 1-1 and taken the series to decider, a performance which boards well for them before the Women's T20 World Cup