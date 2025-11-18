PAK vs ZIM live cricket score: Pakistan look to start tri-series campaign on a high vs Zimbabwe PAK vs ZIM live cricket score: Pakistan and Zimbabwe have locked horns in the opening game of the T20I tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka. Both teams will be keen on starting their campaign on a high, and look to fine tune their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rawalpindi:

PAK vs ZIM live cricket score: Pakistan and Zimbabwe will get the tri-series underway in Rawalpindi. Pakistan are coming off a solid 3-0 series win in ODIs over Sri Lanka while Zimbabwe are lucky to be playing as Afghanistan pulled out of the tournament at the last minute. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first as both teams expect that the pitch is on the slower side with so much cricket being played on it. Follow here for live score:

Toss Update: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl

Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava