PAK vs WI: Noman Ali becomes first Pakistan spinner to clinch Test hat-trick

Noman Ali etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Pakistan spinner to claim a Test hat-trick. In the second Test against the West Indies, the 38-year-old wreaked havoc on Day 1, picking back-to-back three wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair in the 12th over of the game.

Notably, as expected, Pakistan prepared a spin-friendly track in Multan and the hosts launched both their spinners early on. Sajid Khan was handed the first over while debutant Kashif Ali bowled only three overs from the other end before Noman was introduced into the attack. The pair destroyed West Indies’ batting unit as the visitors were reduced to 38/7.

Sajid picked up the wickets of Amir Jangoo and Alick Athanaze while Noman dismissed captain Kraigg Brathwaite before going on to clinch the hat-trick. He trapped Greaves with a flighted delivery onto the off-stumps while against Imlach, he bowled full onto the stumps as the 28-year-old tried to sweep but the ball turned and hit his leg. Upon appeal, he was sent back to the pavilion.

He dismissed Sinclair to complete his hat-trick. The veteran once again bowled a full delivery and the batter tried to counter it with an angle but it resulted in a catch to Babar Azam. Noman was elated following the hat trick as his teammates congratulated him for the success.

Pakistan choked West Indies in a similar manner in the first Test. However, the visitors managed to pull out of the spot following a mature innings from Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales. After the game, Sajid was questioned about their plan for home Tests and to which, the spinner mentioned that they will prepare more such pitches in the future as the goal is to build dominance by using their spinners.