Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup warm-up Live Cricket Score: Match has been abandoned

  Live PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup warm-up Live Cricket Score: Match has been abandoned

Pakistan play Ireland in their only warm-up clash ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The focus will be on Babar Azam, who has struggled in T20 cricket lately. Ireland have the opportunity to shock one of the heavyweight teams ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan vs Ireland
Pakistan vs Ireland Image Source : AP
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Colombo:

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign has been overshadowed by controversy even before the team has taken the field. The Pakistan government has advised the team management against participating in the high-profile clash against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. ICC officials are in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board to resolve the issue, but a final decision is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the Salman Ali Agha-led side has already arrived in Colombo and is set to face Ireland in a warm-up match ahead of the marquee tournament. Pakistan have shown strong form in T20 cricket recently, having secured a 3–0 home series win against Australia. Ireland, on the other hand, come into the fixture with confidence after a 2–0 series victory over the UAE last month, though facing Pakistan will present a much tougher challenge.

 

Live updates :PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup warm-up Live Cricket Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 5:45 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Match abandoned!

    Ireland have confirmed that the match has been called off due to heavy rain. "Unfortunately today's warm-up game between Ireland and Pakistan has been abandoned due to very wet conditions at the ground," Cricket Ireland posted on social media.

  • 5:31 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Zero spectators for Pakistan game

    As it's pouring down heavily, no one has come to watch the match between Ireland and Pakistan. In the Asia Cup in 2025, the crowd didn't turn up as well. Is it just because of the rain, or is it becoming a pattern? 

  • 5:17 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ICC shares update on PAK vs IRE

    "Bad news folks! It's currently raining in SSC ground, Sri Lanka and the thick blue and grey covers are covering the middle of the field. There is not a single soul out there near the field and the rain is constant as well. So the TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED," the ICC shared on Pakistan vs Ireland clash.

  • 5:14 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live update from Colombo

    Well, the rain hasn't really paused in Colombo. The entire ground is covered as the players wait for the rain to end for the practice match to begin. As things stand, it could be a long wait for both teams. 

  • 5:09 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rain can spoil Pakistan's WC party!

    As things stand, Pakistan will not take the field in their match against India on February 15 in Colombo. Which means India will be handed two free points. On top of that, rain is expected to play a spoilsport in Pakistan's clash against Netherlands on February 7. If the match is called off due to rain, the Salman Agha-led side will be put under pressure as they could be eliminated from the group stage of the competition itself.

  • 5:04 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Heavy rain in Colombo

  • 4:59 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan vs Ireland - head-to-head

    So far, Pakistan and Ireland have played 4 T20I matches against each other. The Men in Green have won it thrice, while Ireland have won just once. 

  • 4:55 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The toss is delayed

    Well, the toss is delayed in Colombo due to wet conditions at the ground. It's not raining at the moment and hence, the process can begin shortly.

  • 4:50 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ireland squad for World Cup

    Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan World Cup squad

    Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

  • 4:27 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello hello hello!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Ireland and Pakistan in the warm-up clash ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match holds massive importance given how controversies have surrounded Pakistan cricket as of late. For Ireland, it's a chance to create a massive upset. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Pakistan Ireland T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\