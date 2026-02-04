Live PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup warm-up Live Cricket Score: Match has been abandoned Pakistan play Ireland in their only warm-up clash ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The focus will be on Babar Azam, who has struggled in T20 cricket lately. Ireland have the opportunity to shock one of the heavyweight teams ahead of the tournament.

Colombo:

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign has been overshadowed by controversy even before the team has taken the field. The Pakistan government has advised the team management against participating in the high-profile clash against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. ICC officials are in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board to resolve the issue, but a final decision is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the Salman Ali Agha-led side has already arrived in Colombo and is set to face Ireland in a warm-up match ahead of the marquee tournament. Pakistan have shown strong form in T20 cricket recently, having secured a 3–0 home series win against Australia. Ireland, on the other hand, come into the fixture with confidence after a 2–0 series victory over the UAE last month, though facing Pakistan will present a much tougher challenge.