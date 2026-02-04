Pakistan’s World Cup campaign has been overshadowed by controversy even before the team has taken the field. The Pakistan government has advised the team management against participating in the high-profile clash against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. ICC officials are in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board to resolve the issue, but a final decision is yet to be made.
Meanwhile, the Salman Ali Agha-led side has already arrived in Colombo and is set to face Ireland in a warm-up match ahead of the marquee tournament. Pakistan have shown strong form in T20 cricket recently, having secured a 3–0 home series win against Australia. Ireland, on the other hand, come into the fixture with confidence after a 2–0 series victory over the UAE last month, though facing Pakistan will present a much tougher challenge.