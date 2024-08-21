Follow us on Image Source : BCB/PCB X PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Live Score and Updates

PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Updates: Pakistan are up against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi starting Wednesday, August 21. Pakistan will be playing a Test series for the first time since their 3-0 drubbing against Australia. Shan Masood and Co will breathe a little easy as they will be playing at home, but their home record hasn't been great either. Masood in his first captaincy assignment kept stressing the fact that process and improvement with every match was key and this series will show if they have improved or not. Pakistan need to win seven of their remaining nine matches while Bangladesh are in a little desperate position as one loss will mean a must-win situation for them as far as WTC final qualification is concerned. Follow all the live updates of PAK vs BAN 1st Test-

Live Match Scorecard