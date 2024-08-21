PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Rawalpindi

Pakistan have gone for an all-pace attack in Rawalpindi, which traditionally has been a flat surface. Skipper Shan Masood said that spinners have very little role to play at the Pindi Stadium and the seamers will be effective with the early movement and later on reverse-swing and with hit-the-deck bowling. Pakistan are hoping that their method and thinking works and that Bangladesh will have their task cut out.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, West Indies vs South Africa just ended, England up against Sri Lanka and then India up against Bangladesh and New Zealand before the home season for Australia and New Zealand begins. It is a big Test season ahead for everyone and one that should hopefully spark some interest, especially with World Test Championship points on the line. Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Rawalpindi-
