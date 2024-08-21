PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Rawalpindi

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live: Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting Wednesday, August 21 in Rawalpindi. Both teams will be looking to earn crucial WTC points, especially Pakistan, who suffered a 3-0 defeat against Australia in winter.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 10:53 IST
Image Source : BCB/PCB X PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Live Score and Updates

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Updates: Pakistan are up against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi starting Wednesday, August 21. Pakistan will be playing a Test series for the first time since their 3-0 drubbing against Australia. Shan Masood and Co will breathe a little easy as they will be playing at home, but their home record hasn't been great either. Masood in his first captaincy assignment kept stressing the fact that process and improvement with every match was key and this series will show if they have improved or not. Pakistan need to win seven of their remaining nine matches while Bangladesh are in a little desperate position as one loss will mean a must-win situation for them as far as WTC final qualification is concerned. Follow all the live updates of PAK vs BAN 1st Test-

  • Aug 21, 2024 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan hope to nail their selection hit and trial

    Pakistan have gone for an all-pace attack in Rawalpindi, which traditionally has been a flat surface. Skipper Shan Masood said that spinners have very little role to play at the Pindi Stadium and the seamers will be effective with the early movement and later on reverse-swing and with hit-the-deck bowling. Pakistan are hoping that their method and thinking works and that Bangladesh will have their task cut out.

  • Aug 21, 2024 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The big unofficial Test season kicks off in Pakistan

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh, West Indies vs South Africa just ended, England up against Sri Lanka and then India up against Bangladesh and New Zealand before the home season for Australia and New Zealand begins. It is a big Test season ahead for everyone and one that should hopefully spark some interest, especially with World Test Championship points on the line. Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Rawalpindi-

