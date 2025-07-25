Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. PAK C vs SA C WCL 2025 Live Score: Sharjeel departs, Pakistan start strong

  Live PAK C vs SA C WCL 2025 Live Score: Sharjeel departs, Pakistan start strong

Pakistan champions will host South Africa champions at Grace Road, Leicester, for match 9 of the ongoing World Championship of Legends. Check out the live match update, report and score of the marquee clash in the WCL.

Grace Road
Grace Road Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Leicester:

Pakistan will take on South Africa in match 9 of the ongoing World Champions of Legends. The Proteas, under the leadership of AB de Villiers, have been phenomenal this season, winning all three matches so far in the competition. The captain led from the front so far, including a 41-ball century in the last match against England.

The Mohammad Hafeez-led side, on the other hand, won one out of their two matches. The other one was called off after the Indian players backed out from competing against Pakistan.

Match scorecard

Live updates :PAK C vs SA C WCL Live Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:25 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Oliver gives the second breakthrough

    Kamran Akmal departed for 17 runs off 11 balls. Pakistan are 54/2. Oliver picked up the wicket.

  • 9:22 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Five overs gone

    Pakistan champions are 53/1 after five overs.

  • 9:18 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the fourth over

    The scoreboard keeps ticking. Pakistan are 48/1 after four overs.

  • 9:14 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the third over

    Pakistan are 36/1. Akmal and Amin are batting in the middle.

  • 9:10 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sharjeel departs

    Erwee picked up a phenomenal catch to send Sharjeel back to the pavilion. He departed scoring 19 runs. Pakistan are 27/1

  • 9:08 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another successful over for Pakistan

    End of the second over, Pakistan are 23/0

  • 9:03 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Good start from Pakistan

    11 runs off the first over. 

  • 8:59 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live action begins

    Sharjeel and Kamran Akmal open for Pakistan. Viljoen has been handed the new ball.

  • 8:57 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthem!

    South Africa and Pakistan players line up for the national anthems of respective countries.

  • 8:52 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan Playing XI

    Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz

  • 8:52 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    South Africa Playing XI

    Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Morne van Wyk (wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso (c), Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier

  • 8:48 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 8:48 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions at Grace Road in Leicester. Stay tuned for the toss update.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket WCL 2025 Pakistan South Africa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\