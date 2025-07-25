Live PAK C vs SA C WCL 2025 Live Score: Sharjeel departs, Pakistan start strong Pakistan champions will host South Africa champions at Grace Road, Leicester, for match 9 of the ongoing World Championship of Legends. Check out the live match update, report and score of the marquee clash in the WCL.

Leicester:

Pakistan will take on South Africa in match 9 of the ongoing World Champions of Legends. The Proteas, under the leadership of AB de Villiers, have been phenomenal this season, winning all three matches so far in the competition. The captain led from the front so far, including a 41-ball century in the last match against England.

The Mohammad Hafeez-led side, on the other hand, won one out of their two matches. The other one was called off after the Indian players backed out from competing against Pakistan.

Match scorecard