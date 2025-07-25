Pakistan will take on South Africa in match 9 of the ongoing World Champions of Legends. The Proteas, under the leadership of AB de Villiers, have been phenomenal this season, winning all three matches so far in the competition. The captain led from the front so far, including a 41-ball century in the last match against England.
The Mohammad Hafeez-led side, on the other hand, won one out of their two matches. The other one was called off after the Indian players backed out from competing against Pakistan.