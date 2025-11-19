No India vs Pakistan in league stage as ICC announces U19 Men's World Cup 2026 schedule ICC has announced the schedule of the U19 Men's World Cup 2026. The tournament is set to commence on January 15 and will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. The final of the competition is set to take place on February 6.

ICC has announced the schedule of the U19 Men's World Cup 2026. The tournament is slated to get underway on January 15, 2026, with the final scheduled on February 6. The competition will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, as the young stars from 16 teams will lock horns for the ultimate glory. Notably, India and Pakistan have been slotted in different groups, for the first time in so many years in an ICC event. This development comes after all the drama that happened between the senior teams of two arch-rivals during the Asia Cup earlier this year.

Coming back to the World Cup, a total of 41 matches will be played across 23 days. 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four each. The league stage will be followed by Super Six phase wherein the top three ranked sides from the aforementioned groups will be divided into two groups of six.

Harare Sports Club (Harare, Zimbabwe), Takashinga Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe), Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek, Namibia), and HP Oval (Windhoek) will host the event.

Tanzania to make tournament debut

Meanwhile, Tanzania are set to make their tournament debut while Japan, who featured in the 2020 edition, are also returning after six years. Tanzania, the debutants, will also take the field on the opening day against the West Indies, while India will face the UAE and Zimbabwe will lock horns against Scotland in the other two matches on the first day of the World Cup.

Groups

Group A

India, Bangladesh, USA and New Zealand

Group B

Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland

Group C

Australia, Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka

Group D

Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Schedule

15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek

16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek

19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek

25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek

26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare

26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare

29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare