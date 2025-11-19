No India vs Pakistan in league stage as ICC announces U19 Men's World Cup 2026 schedule

ICC has announced the schedule of the U19 Men's World Cup 2026. The tournament is slated to get underway on January 15, 2026, with the final scheduled on February 6. The competition will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, as the young stars from 16 teams will lock horns for the ultimate glory. Notably, India and Pakistan have been slotted in different groups, for the first time in so many years in an ICC event. This development comes after all the drama that happened between the senior teams of two arch-rivals during the Asia Cup earlier this year.
Coming back to the World Cup, a total of 41 matches will be played across 23 days. 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four each. The league stage will be followed by Super Six phase wherein the top three ranked sides from the aforementioned groups will be divided into two groups of six.
Harare Sports Club (Harare, Zimbabwe), Takashinga Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe), Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek, Namibia), and HP Oval (Windhoek) will host the event.
Tanzania to make tournament debut
Meanwhile, Tanzania are set to make their tournament debut while Japan, who featured in the 2020 edition, are also returning after six years. Tanzania, the debutants, will also take the field on the opening day against the West Indies, while India will face the UAE and Zimbabwe will lock horns against Scotland in the other two matches on the first day of the World Cup.
Groups
Group A
India, Bangladesh, USA and New Zealand
Group B
Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland
Group C
Australia, Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka
Group D
Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa.
Schedule
15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek
16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek
19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek
25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek
26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare
26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare
29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare
06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare