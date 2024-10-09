Nitish Reddy's all-round show leads India to their biggest T20I win and series triumph against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X India cricket team celebrating T20I win against Bangladesh in Delhi on October 9, 2024

India registered a huge 86-run win in the second T20I to seal the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Wednesday. India recorded their highest-ever T20I total of 221 against Bangladesh after quick fifties from Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh, and then bowlers shone to restrict Bangladesh to 135 for 9, resulting in India's biggest win by a margin of runs against Bangladesh.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, 21, top-scored with 74 runs off 34 balls and Rinku Singh added 53 runs off 29 balls as India posted their first-ever 200-plus total against Bangladesh in T20Is. Nitish also shone his bowling skills with two wickets and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two for 19 to power India to a 2-0 series win at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto elected to bowl first after winning the toss and brought in the speedster Tanzim Sakib for Shoriful Islam in their playing XI. India stayed unchanged from their impressive win in the first game in Gwalior.

IND vs BAN Live Scorecard

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

More to follow...