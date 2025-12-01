New Zealand vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch NZ vs WI Test series on TV and streaming in India? New Zealand will begin their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign with a three-match home series against the West Indies. Black Caps haven't had a great time in Test cricket since winning the inaugural Test mace, but will be looking to build on the away India series win last year.

Christchurch:

New Zealand will finally begin their campaign in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, having last played the format in July against Zimbabwe in a two-match series, which didn't form part of the championship. New Zealand have been treading well in the longest format in the last 12 months or so, but will be disappointed with their performances since winning the inaugural edition of the championship.

New Zealand achieved the high of winning 3-0 against India away but were brought to the ground at home by England, having lost the series 1-2 last year. And, given that the Black Caps are scheduled to tour England and Australia in the new cycle, it won't be an easy journey for New Zealand but as they say, half begun is half the job done and Tom Latham and Co will be keen to start well against the West Indies, who have been fidgety in Test cricket of late.

The West Indies beat Australia away in a day-night Test at the Gabba but were brutally whitewashed at home by the same team. The West Indies lost 0-2 to India but did put up fight in the second Test in Delhi and made the hosts bat second, while taking the game to Day 5. However, New Zealand will be another beast to counter for Roston Chase and Co, and their first challenge and target will be to open their account in the WTC 2025-27 cycle as on their home soil, the Black Caps are difficult to tame.

When and where to watch NZ vs WI Test series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match Test series between New Zealand and the West Indies will kick off at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, December 2, at 3:30 AM IST (11 AM local). The remaining matches are scheduled to begin on December 10 and 18. Wellington's Basin Reserve will host the second Test while the series finale is scheduled to take place in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. The NZ vs WI Test series will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1 HD channels in India on TV, while all five matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv and Prime Video.

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w/c), Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Blair Tickner

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kavem Hodge, Ojay Shields, Johann Layne