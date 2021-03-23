'How is this not a catch?': Fans divided over controversial not out decision during NZ vs BAN ODI

Image Source : TWITTER/FOXCRICKET Tamim Iqbal was deemed not out after the third umpire decided Kyle Jamieson was not in full control when the catch was taken.

Controversy erupted during the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch when a catch from Kyle Jamieson was deemed not out, triggering outrage among fans on social media.

In the 15th over of the match, Tamim Iqbal pushed a delivery from Jamieson straight to the bowler, and the New Zealand pacer took a stunning catch in his follow-through.

Jamieson got down low and fell, as a result, prompting the on-field umpires to refer the catch upstairs.

The third umpire eventually deemed Tamim not out, saying, "I have got the ball on the ground and the player is not fully in control."

Jamieson and the other New Zealand players were left stunned by the decision.

According to section 33.3 of MCC's Laws of Cricket, "the act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

As such, while Jamieson takes the catch cleanly, the ball touches the ground in the follow-through of his body movement, making it an incomplete catch.

The left-handed Bangladesh batsman scored 78 in his innings following the dropped catch, and was ran out by James Neesham later in the innings.

New Zealand are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. The side secured an 8-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 1st ODI.