New Zealand vs Australia Live: When and where to watch NZ vs AUS T20 series live on TV and streaming in India? The trans-Tasman rivalry resumes at the Bay Oval for a week with New Zealand taking on Australia in three T20Is, celebrating 20 years of the format. Both teams are missing a few players due to injuries, but hopefully, it still will be a competitive series.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

Two depleted sides, two storied rivals and a celebration of two decades of the format fighting for the Chappell-Hadley Trophy - the three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia has enough context and relevance, especially with a T20 World Cup scheduled in six months' time. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis won't be available for Australia, while regular white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen are recovering from their respective injuries for New Zealand.

Australia in their previous two assignments, have shown that they will go for everything and hence, New Zealand will have to beware of the same, as even though they don't have Allen to counter the aggression but the likes of Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman are solid batters, with Tim Seifert hopefully giving quick starts as he does. Which team bowls better in chilly and wet conditions in Tauranga might decide the series, which still promises to be exciting.

When and where to watch NZ vs AUS T20I series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia will kick off at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday, October 1, at 11:45 AM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for October 3 and 4 at the same venue. The NZ vs AUS T20I series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India, while the live streaming of the matches will be available on Amazon Prime Video as well as SonyLiv.

Squads

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa