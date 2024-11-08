New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka: When and where to watch T20I and ODI series in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Charith Asalanka and Mitchell Santner.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are all set to have a crack at each other in a white-ball series from November 9 onwards. After defeating West Indies in a three-match T20I series by 2-1, the Lankan Lions will look to keep their run at home going as they face the Blackcaps, who come into this series on the back of a shocking whitewash of India.

Six of those squad members who inflicted a 3-0 sweep over India are part of the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Mitchell Santner will be leading the Kiwis as he has been named the interim captain for the tour. New Zealand are looking for a long-term skipper and the decision will be taken later in the summer.

The Kiwis have handed maiden call-ups to bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay. Sri Lanka have retained the same squad that took on West Indies with Dinesh Chandimal retaining his place despite not getting a game in that series.

The two teams will cross the path in five white-ball games - 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs over the next 10 days. The T20Is will be played on November 9 and 10 in Dambulla. The ODI series begins on November 13 with the second and third games on November 17 and 19. The first ODI will take place in Dambulla, while the next two matches will be held in Pallekele.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of New Zealand's tour of Sri Lanka.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series begin?

The white-ball series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand begins on November 9

Where will the series take place?

The two T20Is and one ODI will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The rest two ODis will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series in India?

The series will be available for fans on the Sony Sports Network on television. The live streaming of the five games will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode.

New Zealand squad for Sri Lanka series: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young..

Sri Lanka Squad for New Zealand series: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.