New Zealand become third Test team in history to achieve major feat New Zealand became the third team in Test history to have three players score 150+ in a single innings, joining England (1938) and India (1986). Conway (153), Nicholls (150*), and Ravindra (165*) achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

In the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, New Zealand batters created history. After bowling out the hosts for 125 runs in the first innings, the Mitchell Santner-led side wreaked havoc, taking a lead of 476 runs after Day 2. Devon Conway and Will Young started the proceedings, stitching a partnership of 162 runs. After Young departed for 74 runs, Conway got going and made 153 runs.

The momentum didn't stop there. Although Jacob Duffy contributed a modest 36 runs, it was the duo of Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra who turned the innings into something historic. Batting at No.4 and No.5 respectively, both players remained unbeaten at stumps, with Nicholls on 150* and Ravindra on 165*.

England, India achieved same feat in the past

Once Nicholls brought up his 150, New Zealand officially joined an exclusive club. Only two other teams had managed to have three players score 150 or more in the same Test innings. The first instance came in the first Test between England and Australia in 1938. Leonard Hutton (364), Maurice Leyland (187) and Joe Hardstaff (169) scored over 150 runs in an innings as England posted 903/7 at The Oval. England eventually won the match by an innings and 579 runs.

48 years later, India matched the feat in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kanpur. In 1986, Sunil Gavaskar (176), Mohammad Azharuddin (199) and Kapil Dev (163) created history and joined the elite list. However, the match ended on level terms.

Over the years, Test cricket has seen multiple record-breaking knocks and innings, but no other team could achieve the feat. New Zealand in 2025 registered a unique feat and even beat the record if any other cricketer can go on and score over 150 runs. The Kiwis have plenty of time as the bowlers will be confident of bundling Zimbabwe again in the second innings to get the job done and seal the series.