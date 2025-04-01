New match added for WrestleMania, WWE Raw results and highlights A new match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul has been added for WrestleMania. Check out the WWE Raw results and highlights for March 31.

The road to WrestleMania 41 has been dramatic, intense and full of twists. In the March 31 episode of WWE Raw, a new match has been added to the shows of shows, which is slated to take place on April 19 and 20. Apart from that, champion Cody Rhodes and legendary wrestler John Cena, who’s on his retirement tour, engaged in a heated promo, where references to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and AEW president Tony Khan were made.

The night started with that encounter as Cody initially started pointing out his past, hinting that Cena doesn’t have any new material to add to that. However, the 16-time champion called Cody a mediocre before being hit with the cross rhodes. The champion then lifted the belt on top before walking back to the gorilla. Meanwhile, as per reports, this was Cena’s last appearance before the WrestleMania.

Next up, The New Day defeated The New Catch Republic and it was followed by a match between World Champion Gunther and Jimmy Uso. The former tag champions had the upper hand to start with Gunther soon took over with several chops. Uso countered after a point but the champion eventually got the win. After the fight, Jey Uso got involved as well as Gunther decided to punish Jimmy further.

After that Penta and Intercontinental champion Bron Brekker teamed up to take on the Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Before the bell rang, Penta and Brekker were seen having an argument over the Intercontinental champion and it is very likely to play a part in building their match for the WrestleMania. Meanwhile, in the match, Balor hit a Coup a Grace to Penta to win the fight.

Later, AJ Styles and Logan Paul confronted each other and their match was confirmed for WrestleMania. The wrestlers cut some intense promo before involving in a physical fight.

The night ended with Rhea Ripley taking on champion Iyo Sky for the championship. Bianca Belair was the guest referee for the match. The match ended in a double disqualification after both Bianca and Iyo being targetted by Ripley.