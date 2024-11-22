Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Nathan Lyon teases Rishabh Pant with IPL auction talks during 1st Test, Indian batter responds - WATCH

Nathan Lyon teases Rishabh Pant with IPL auction talks during 1st Test, Indian batter responds - WATCH

Rishabh Pant is one of the 12 players in the two marquee sets at the IPL 2025 mega auction and is expected to be among the top three most expensive players, even fetching the highest bid for any player. Pant started well in the first innings of the Perth Test after the whole batting order collapsed.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published on: November 22, 2024 13:57 IST
Rishabh Pant and Nathan Lyon engaged in the IPL auction
Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant and Nathan Lyon engaged in the IPL auction talks during the first Test in Perth on Friday, November 22

It almost felt like a reunion of two long-lost frenemies. Rishabh Pant smashed Nathan Lyon to all parts in the 2020/21 series in Australia and even in the 2018/19 one. However, both the players have had great mutual respect and rapport over the years. Pant hit a couple of shots against Lyon on the first day of the opening Test in Perth on Friday, November 22 but there were a few things said between the two, even though just in zest. 

Lyon brought up the IPL auction in the conversation as he went past Pant during one of the overs. "Where we going in the auction?" Lyon asked Pant while passing him. Pant had a smile on his face before calmly responding, "No idea."

Watch the video here:

Pant, who scored a measured 37, is expected to rake in moolah at the two-day IPL auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Pant is one of the 12 marquee players on the auction shortlist and is touted to be the most expensive player in this year's auction. Pant was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction and as the wicketkeeper-batter recently revealed, money wasn't the reason behind his non-retention.

Related Stories
KL Rahul walks off fuming after 3rd umpire overturns on-field call in a controversial decision

KL Rahul walks off fuming after 3rd umpire overturns on-field call in a controversial decision

Cricket Australia to honour Phil Hughes on 10-year death anniversary

Cricket Australia to honour Phil Hughes on 10-year death anniversary

IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant stuns Pat Cummins with an outrageous scoop shot for six in Perth | WATCH

IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant stuns Pat Cummins with an outrageous scoop shot for six in Perth | WATCH

Not just Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were three Indian captains to be released by their respective franchises. With five teams looking for captains, all three will be in massive demand.

As for the match, India were bowled out for a paltry score of 150. Pant, debutant Nitish Reddy and KL Rahul were the only three batters in the Indian line-up to survive magnificent Australian bowling. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets as Aussie pacers kept bowling in that channel of uncertainty and got the rewards. India have started well with three quick wickets but need a lot more to bowl Australia out cheaply.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement