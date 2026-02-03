Nandani Sharma achieves huge milestone in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Eliminator Nandani Sharma has been a find of the Women's Premier League 2026 as the Delhi Capitals fast bowler has been creating records one after the other. The speedster achieved another huge milestone during her team's Eliminator against the Gujarat Giants.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals rising star Nandani Sharma achieved another huge record in her team's Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, February 3, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Sharma has been a star to watch out for this season. Coming into the Eliminator, the uncapped fast-bowler had already taken 14 wickets in eight matches, and she took two more in one over in the clash against the Giants in Vadodara.

With her two scalps, the speedster has achieved a major record as she now has the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single season of the WPL. The previous record belonged to Saika Ishaque, who had taken 15 wickets in 10 matches in 2023. Sharma now has 16 wickets to her name in nine games.

She got to the milestone with two wickets in her first over when she came to bowl in the final over of the powerplay in the first innings. She removed another rising star, Anushka Sharma, with Chinelle Henry taking a brilliant catch at mid-on. She then removed Ashleigh Gardner for a golden duck, nicked behind to slips and threatened for another hat-trick before going wide and missing out on a chance.

Most wickets by an Indian in a single WPL season:

1 - Nandani Sharma: 16 wickets

2 - Saika Ishaque: 15 wickets

3 - Sree Charani: 14 wickets

Nandani's brilliant year with DC

Nandani has been a find for the season. She took a hat-trick in the league stage against Gujarat Giants, becoming the first uncapped Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the tournament's history. In the same clash, she completed her five-wicket haul, becoming just the second Indian to take a fifer in WPL.

DC beat GG to enter WPL final

Delhi Capitals have marched into their fourth consecutive Women's Premier League final after defeating Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Capitals batters put up a shining performance to chase down what was not a challenging target of 169, but they made it look easy.

Openers Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma powered the chase with their brilliant opening stand of 89 in quick time that killed the chase. Lee scored 43 from 24 balls, while Verma made a 31-ball 21. While the two were dismissed by Georgia Wareham in the same over, they had done enough for the others to take the team ahead and home.

Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues took the innings ahead as they capitalised on the strong platform set by the openers. The two unleashed their strokes with Rodrigues being the aggressor. She made 41 from 23 balls before handing a catch to Sophie Devine, sidetracking from mid-off.

With 14 still needed when the skipper departed, the Capitals did not have any further hiccup as Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp took the team home and into the final.