Mustafizur Rahman granted NOC for IPL 2025, set to join Delhi Capitals on May 18 The Bangladesh Cricket Board has granted NOC to Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2025. However, it is very likely that the NOC will last till the league stage of the competition. He has been signed for INR 6 crore, as DC confirmed in a statement previously.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Mustafizur Rahman, who is set to join Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 18. In a statement issued by BCB, it is confirmed that the left-arm pacer will be available for Bangladesh’s first T20I against UAE, which will be played on May 17. He will later travel to India to join the Delhi squad on the 18th, the same day when the Axar Patel-led side will Gujarat Titans in Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This is a massive boost for Delhi, who will miss the service of ace pacer Mitchell Starc in the remainder of the season. The veteran has pulled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk also announced that he won’t be back for the competition, and DC signed Mustafizur as his replacement. The Bangladesh international has been signed for INR 6 crore.

Interestingly, his NOC will only last till the league stage. In case Delhi qualify for the playoffs, Mustafizur is very unlikely to be available as BCB clarified that the NOC will last ‘the period of May 18-24, 2025.’

Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis to be available for DC

The South African duo of Tristan Stubbs and Faf du Plessis will be available until the playoffs. Following which, Stubbs will fly to United Kingdom as he has been named in the Proteas’ World Test Championship squad. In case Delhi qualify, Faf will be part of the playoffs as well. However, Donovan Ferrira has pulled out of the tournament. He featured in the abandoned game against Punjab Kings.

Delhi may end up signing multiple other replacement players as they are in an extremely vulnerable position. Multiple of their first team players are set to miss the playoffs, subject to qualification, which is a major blow.