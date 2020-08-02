MS Dhoni is one of a kind: Rohit Sharma reacts to Suresh Raina's 'he is the next Dhoni' comment

Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

In comparing the two's leadership qualities on and off the field, veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina had opined that Rohit Sharma is the next MS Dhoni of the Indian team. But the limited-overs vice-captain, reacting to the comparison on Sunday, admitted that the former skipper is "one of a kind".

Rohit said this during a video Q&A session with fans on Twitter. "Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses," Rohit Sharma said.

Q: Raina recently made a comparison between Dhoni and you. Can you explain what you see as most important elements of your captaincy style and how you differ from other captains. #AskRo

- @UjwalKS



A: pic.twitter.com/d4SbarzNBA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

Highlighting Rohit's captaincy credentials, Raina had pointed out his calmness, ability to lead from the front, and ability to back the youngsters.

"I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team," Raina had said on The Super Over Podcast. "I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen. He likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When a captain leads from the front and, at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing-room atmosphere, you know you have it all.

"He thinks everyone is a captain. I have seen him, I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. I have seen how he gives confidence to young players like Shardul [Thakur], Washington Sundar and [Yuzvendra] Chahal."

Rohit was also asked by one of the fans about the difficulties batsman would face in playing 140 kmph-plus deliveries when cricket resumes. The batsman said that players will have to get back to rhythm quickly and hence IPL franchises will be leaving for UAE early to gear up for the 13th season which begins next month.

Q: #askRo Hey Rohit, how much of a challenge will it be for those cricketers who have had absolutely no/negligible practice to get back in shape? Considering that playing fast bowling in tune or 140kmph + is seriously tough

- @chawla_yash



A: pic.twitter.com/dxESPlyZcS — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

"It's not easy to get back to normal when you are facing 140 kmph plus. You need to get back to you basics, try and find that perfect rhythm for yourself, focus on your technique a little bit. This is the reason why all the franchises are going little early to Dubai to get used get to the conditions and your skills," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage