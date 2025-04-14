MS Dhoni creates history, becomes first player to achieve massive record in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni scripted history after he stumped out Ayush Badoni in the first innings of CSK's clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides faced off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 14.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has scripted history in his side’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides locked horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The clash saw CSK winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Throughout the first innings, Chennai put in an exceptional performance with the ball, and it was the side’s skipper MS Dhoni who captured the limelight after he dismissed Ayush Badoni.

It is worth noting that Badoni looked dangerous on the field, batting on a score of 22 runs in 17 deliveries, before the batter fell into the trap set by Ravindra Jadeja as Dhoni stumped him. Interestingly, Badoni’s dismissal was MS Dhoni’s 200th dismissal in the IPL.

The 43-year-old became the first player in IPL history to complete 200 dismissals. As for the game, Chennai have done an excellent job in the first innings and have done their best to limit LSG in the early stages of the first innings.

More to follow..