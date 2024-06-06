Mohammed Siraj wins 'Best Fielder' medal for excellent run out against Ireland in India's T20 World Cup opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj was awarded the 'Best Fielder' of the match medal after India hammered Ireland by eight wickets to begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a bang at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5, Wednesday (as per IST).

The Hyderabad pacer was impressive with his ground fielding and produced a moment of brilliance in the 16th over of Ireland's innings.

The right-arm pacer produced a brilliant throw from deep point, right on the bounce to the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and the latter whipped the bails to put an end to Ireland's struggle in the middle.

Siraj was also impressive with the ball in hand. He conceded 13 runs in his three-over spell and bagged the wicket of George Dockrell.

Team India were on top of Ireland right from the outset. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh got the big wickets of Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie up front to leave Ireland reeling at nine for the loss of two wickets inside the first three overs.

Rohit was full of praise for Arshdeep and also justified his decision of leaving out the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"Good to get the points. Stick to your basics, think about Test match bowling. Arshdeep can swing the ball into the right-handers and that set the tone. Don't think we can play four spinners here. If the conditions are there for the seamers, we wanted them in the squad," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

Rohit also mentioned that he expects the spinners to play their part later in the tournament once the wickets start to show signs of wear and tear.

"The spinners will play their part later in the tournament. We are open to making changes to the team's needs," the Team India captain added.