Mohammad Rizwan reflects on decision to bat first in tri-series final ahead of Champions Trophy

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan reflected on his decision to bat first against New Zealand in the tri-nation series final despite the pitch being expected to be better with dew later on.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the tri-nation series finale as the Kiwis defeated the Men in Green by five wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14. The Men in Green were restricted to 242 after a strong bowling display from New Zealand bowlers, particularly William ORourke, who took four wickets for 43 in 9.3 overs.

The Kiwis chased down the 243-run target with ease as Daryl Mitchell made a strong 57, while Tom Latham also got among runs as he made 56. Rizwan reasoned why they batted first despite having chased a record 353 at the same venue against South Africa and dew expected to play a part in the final.

"We wanted to bat first because we thought in the second half, the pitch would be tough. But their bowlers put a squeeze on us. We were looking to target 280 but they got it back. We were 15 runs short. They were bowling very well," he said after the final in Karachi.

Rizwan and Salman had put up a stand of 260 in the 353 chase against South Africa and were looking for something similar in the final, but they could muster 88 for the fourth wicket. "Me and Agha were trying to build the stand. We tried doing that, but they were not giving us the balls. We kept the target to 280, not 300. My wicket was crucial," he said.

Rizwan stated that the team needs to improve on their fielding. "(Fielding) We have to bring the improvement. This is one department we are lacking. (Abrar) He has really improved. The others have to improve as well. [CT'25] We wanted to prepare for the 19th as well. So that is why we wanted to bat first as well," the Pakistan skipper concluded.

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed