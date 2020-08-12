Mohammad Hafeez underwent COVID-19 test after 'inadvertent' protocol breach, put in isolation: PCB

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had undergone a COVID-19 test earlier in the day after he breached the biosecurity protocols at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton which has been claimed to have been an "inadvertent mistake". PCB also added that Hafeez has been put into self-isolation.

Hafeez shared a picture with a member of the public inside the golf course adjacent to the hotel at the Ageas Bowl. "Met an inspirational young lady today morning [sic] at golf course. She is 90+ & living her life healthy & happily. Good healthy routine," he wrote on Twitter.

Players were earlier in the day allowed to use the golf course but as per the biosecure protocols, they were advised to not engage in social interaction with the outside public.

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test," PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.

“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series."

PCB has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about their decision.

Hafeez is not part of the Pakistan Test squad but is in the T20I squad for which the series begins from August 28 onwards.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage