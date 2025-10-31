Mitchell Marsh achieves personal milestone in second T20I vs India, surpasses Glenn Maxwell in record list Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh crossed 2,000 T20I runs, becoming the fourth Australian after Warner, Finch, and Maxwell to do so. He reached the mark in the second T20I against India and is the third-fastest Aussie to achieve the feat.

Melbourne: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has joined an elite list by surpassing 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. He became the fourth Australian batter to reach the landmark, following David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell. Marsh reached the milestone in the second T20I against India, needing just four runs at the start of the innings and achieving it in the second over of the chase. Impressively, he is now the third-fastest Australian to cross the 2,000-run mark in the shortest format. More to follow..